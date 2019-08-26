Strategic Financial Services Has Increased Community Bk Sys (CBU) Stake by $434,535; Stock Value Rose; Fishman Jay A LTD Cut Its Conocophillips (COP) Holding as Stock Declined

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 3,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 35,217 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 billion, down from 38,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $51.24. About 4.09 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR SHARE REPURCHASES OF $2 BLN; 14/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Conoco moves to sell North Sea oilfields – sources – The Edge Markets; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – APPROVALS MILESTONE CONFIRMS BAROSSA AS THE LEADING CANDIDATE TO SUPPLY BACKFILL GAS TO DARWIN LNG; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO LINK EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION WITH GAAP FINANCIAL METRICS; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 17/04/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to drop in June -traders; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo oil cargoes; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL REMAIN UNHEDGED ON OIL; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘NOT CLOSE’ TO RECOUPING $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips shareholders reject executive pay proposal

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $60.69. About 76,028 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES JOSEPH E. SUTARIS EVP AND CFO; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q Net $40.1M; 21/05/2018 – Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Senior Management Changes; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – JOSEPH SUTARIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF COMPANY AND BANK, SUCCEEDING SCOTT KINGSLEY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Bank System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBU); 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES SCOTT KINGSLEY EVP AND COO; 08/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS 82C

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38 million and $535.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 7,490 shares to 101,655 shares, valued at $18.51 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Pjt Partners Inc.

