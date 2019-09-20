Strategic Financial Services Has Decreased At&T (T) Holding; Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Boosted Its Gartner (IT) Position

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased At&T Inc (T) stake by 69.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 64,070 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Strategic Financial Services Inc holds 27,589 shares with $925,000 value, down from 91,659 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $273.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.47. About 11.01M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T HOPED TO GAIN INSIGHT FROM COHEN INTO TRUMP BUT HIRING WAS A ‘BAD MISTAKE’; 30/03/2018 – AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 23/03/2018 – AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings April 25; 30/05/2018 – FirstNet Grows Device Ecosystem, Brings First Responders More Device Options with LG V35 ThinQ; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Rips Lawyers After Witness Saw Arguments, Transcripts

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased Gartner Inc (IT) stake by 0.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc acquired 13,583 shares as Gartner Inc (IT)’s stock declined 10.96%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 1.66 million shares with $267.07M value, up from 1.65M last quarter. Gartner Inc now has $12.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $141.98. About 141,501 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 11/04/2018 – Gartner: China Was Major Contributor to 1Q Decline; 11/05/2018 – Appian Named A Visionary in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 20/03/2018 – Report “State of the Open-Source DBMS Market, 2018” by Gartner Includes Pricing Comparison With MariaDB; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 20/04/2018 – Jitterbit Recognized as Leader for Third Consecutive Year in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Se; 08/03/2018 – Netcracker Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems for Eighth Consecutive Year; 14/05/2018 – Zugata Named a Cool Vendor in Human Capital Management Applying AI by Gartner; 22/05/2018 – Gartner Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – Gartner Announces Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice Recognition for Six Markets; 16/05/2018 – SWIM.Al Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in IoT Analytics by Gartner

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold IT shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 85.09 million shares or 2.74% less from 87.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased Transunion stake by 310,670 shares to 8.71 million valued at $639.94 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) stake by 75,909 shares and now owns 4.21 million shares. Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) was reduced too.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.97 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.