Strategic Financial Services Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Stake as Shares Rose; Aon Plc (AON) Shareholder Cantillon Capital Management Boosted Position by $25.31 Million as Share Price Rose

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 1,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 66,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.67 million, down from 68,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 27/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple Pursues Google in Education; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling Litigation; 17/04/2018 – The new Apple AirPower wireless charger, which is rumored to launch in 2018, could also impact the future of the iPhone’s design; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE:COMMITTED TO OBTAINING APPLE TAX PAYMENT; 23/05/2018 – Steve Kopack: Breaking: Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars – via @NYTimes; 19/03/2018 – ‘The iPhone X didn’t sell well during the holiday season’: Apple suppliers talk about the company’s struggling sales; 24/04/2018 – Analyst downgrades big Apple chip supplier due to declining iPhone demand

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $189.12. About 759,310 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Com accumulated 0.85% or 41,366 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation, a Kansas-based fund reported 663,367 shares. Lincoln Capital Ltd Company has 0.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oregon-based Jensen Inv Management Inc has invested 3.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Windward Cap Mgmt Ca has 7.86% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hartford Invest has invested 2.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nadler Fincl Grp Inc reported 46,745 shares or 2.83% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 2.79% or 420,155 shares. Sns Financial Grp Ltd Llc holds 68,305 shares or 2.85% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 1.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 25.11M shares. American Group Incorporated invested in 1.94M shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 3.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 105,433 shares. Patten Group Inc Inc has 2.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,499 shares. Matthew 25 Management invested in 120,000 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – US Stocks Rally As Some Health, Security, Safety Products Removed From China Tariff List – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, LH, IFF – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple probed for unfair competition in Russia – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 19,013 shares to 274,583 shares, valued at $30.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 16,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Aon’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Andreas Halvorsen Keeps Buying Centene, DaVita – GuruFocus.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Aon Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Insurance Labor Outlook Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar – Business Wire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49B and $9.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 10,156 shares to 2.41M shares, valued at $285.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.