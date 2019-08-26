Strategic Financial Services Has Boosted Its Community Bk Sys (CBU) Holding; Last Week Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Analysts

Among 6 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Illinois Tool Works has $16500 highest and $12100 lowest target. $144.33’s average target is -1.39% below currents $146.36 stock price. Illinois Tool Works had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Sell” rating by Northcoast given on Wednesday, June 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, April 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, July 29. UBS maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Friday, May 10 with “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, April 26 to “Neutral”. See Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $143.0000 New Target: $154.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $150.0000 New Target: $154.0000 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Northcoast Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell New Target: $121.0000 Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $137.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $145.0000 New Target: $165.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $144.0000 Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $137 New Target: $145 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell New Target: $128 Maintain

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) stake by 75.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired 7,365 shares as Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU)’s stock rose 1.18%. The Strategic Financial Services Inc holds 17,127 shares with $1.02M value, up from 9,762 last quarter. Community Bk Sys Inc now has $3.09B valuation. The stock decreased 2.85% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $59.97. About 214,488 shares traded or 29.90% up from the average. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q Net $40.1M; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES JOSEPH E. SUTARIS EVP AND CFO; 21/05/2018 – Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Senior Management Changes; 08/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – JOSEPH SUTARIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF COMPANY AND BANK, SUCCEEDING SCOTT KINGSLEY; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $84.6 MLN VS $67.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING; 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased Vanguard Group (VIG) stake by 159,908 shares to 178,874 valued at $19.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 2,580 shares and now owns 78,513 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 2,592 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 22,213 shares. Valley Advisers has 0% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 200 shares. M&R Cap Inc holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% or 688,420 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested in 17,613 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd has invested 0.01% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Moreover, Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Logan Capital invested in 65,000 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Lipe & Dalton holds 0.25% or 5,617 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 138,156 shares in its portfolio. California-based California Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). 85 are held by Parkside Bancorp And Trust. Clean Yield Group Incorporated has 2,788 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Fisher Asset Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 3,217 shares. Anchor Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 17,358 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 600,116 shares. 1,965 are held by Amer State Bank. Srb has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Charter Trust has invested 0.21% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 3,335 are held by Community Service Group Inc Limited Liability Company. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 58,724 shares. Hartford Inv has invested 0.17% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Sandy Spring Financial Bank invested in 1,538 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt reported 1,880 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 99,298 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 25,450 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Cap Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 797 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.