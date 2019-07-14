Strategic Financial Services Has Boosted Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $2.82 Million as Shares Rose; Summit Creek Advisors Has Raised Its Holding in Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) by $2.15 Million

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 44,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,173 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 48,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.95. About 8.46 million shares traded or 80.58% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (EXLS) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 35,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179,870 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.80M, up from 143,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exlservice Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $65.73. About 84,324 shares traded. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 11.37% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q REV. $207.0M, EST. $203.9M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Rev $835M-$855M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q EPS 66c; 17/04/2018 – ExlService Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – EXL deepens investment in Healthcare and Analytics by signing a definitive agreement to acquire payment integrity and populatio; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY REV. $835M TO $855M, EST. $845.4M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService: Aggregate Merger Consideration $240M; 17/05/2018 – FLAMINGO Al LTD FGO.AX – MASTER SERVICES DEAL SIGNED WITH EXL SERVICE HOLDINGS; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q ADJ EPS 64C, EST. 64C

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 41,778 shares to 4,965 shares, valued at $340,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 13,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,094 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. 39,583 shares valued at $2.49M were sold by Hein LeLand J on Tuesday, February 12. Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold $624,999 worth of stock. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN sold $150,000.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 106,500 shares to 229,909 shares, valued at $7.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lhc Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 31,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,442 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $1.08 million activity. 1,275 ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares with value of $72,497 were sold by Miglani Nalin Kumar.

