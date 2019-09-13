Strategic Financial Services Has Boosted Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST); As Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Share Value Rose, Holder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Trimmed by $8.73 Million Its Position

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 61.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 107,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 66,270 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.41 million, down from 174,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $81.91. About 431,722 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.17B; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Will Buy Back Illegally Sold Securities From Investors With Interest; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 11/04/2018 – LPL Financial Spends Big on Recruitment — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EBITDA $647.8M; 15/03/2018 – Targeting Growth, Three LPL Affiliates Merge — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – LPL Financial Targets Cambridge’s Advisors — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 26/04/2018 – LPL Financial and 626 Financial Welcome Tom Anderton and Ryan Howard; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINL FEB. TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $1.6B

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 96.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 89,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 181,356 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.91 million, up from 92,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 3.84M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 122,700 shares to 405,200 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $136.05 million for 12.41 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LPL Financial and Independent Advisor Alliance Welcome Robert Paolini – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LPL Financial Welcomes Intermountain Financial Partners Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LPL Financial Welcomes Blue Line Wealth Management – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 05/03/2019: HSBC,LPLA,VIRT – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Near-Term Prospects for Investment Bank Industry Appear Gloomy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Novartis joins Pfizer with FDA fast-track tag for lung cancer hopeful – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Feathers Are Flying in the Chicken Sandwich Wars – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Rapid Dose Therapeutics Completes Quickstripâ„¢ Equipment Installation at Aphria Inc. – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings: 3 Fast-Growing Tech Companies to Watch Next Week – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Micron, JPMorgan Chase and Fastenal – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

