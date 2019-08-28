Strategic Financial Services Decreased Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Holding By $347,300; Last Week Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Coverage

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) stake by 57.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 2,300 shares as Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP)’s stock declined 23.31%. The Strategic Financial Services Inc holds 1,700 shares with $258,000 value, down from 4,000 last quarter. Ipg Photonics Corp now has $6.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $116.52. About 282,118 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Rev $359.9M; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 15; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS SEES 2Q EPS $2.05 TO $2.35, EST. $2.19; 05/03/2018 IPG Photonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – IPG Says ‘Bleeding’ From Consumer-Good Ad Spending Cuts Is Slowing; 14/05/2018 – IPG Photonics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Among 4 analysts covering Callon (NYSE:CPE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Callon has $11 highest and $8 lowest target. $9.50’s average target is 139.90% above currents $3.96 stock price. Callon had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $1100 target in Monday, July 15 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, March 7. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. See Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $11.0000 Downgrade

01/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $9.0000 Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $8 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Capital One Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $9 Initiates Coverage On

20/03/2019 Broker: Capital One Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $11 Maintain

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $10,039 activity. Faulkenberry Barbara J bought $10,039 worth of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) on Tuesday, August 27.

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Callon Petroleum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

The stock decreased 5.04% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.96. About 14.02 million shares traded or 11.04% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 31/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 24/05/2018 – CALLON OFFERING PRICES FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF $259.6M; 30/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Co Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering and Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT ALSO TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE FROM $700 MLN TO $825 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Diversified Gas & Oil Significantly Strengthens Management Capabilities; 22/04/2018 – DJ Callon Petroleum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $904.08 million. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. It has a 4.07 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold Callon Petroleum Company shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Circle Invsts holds 1.54 million shares. Citadel Ltd Company reported 116,525 shares. 4.98 million are held by Franklin. State Street has invested 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 90,095 shares. Phocas Financial has 1.55M shares. City Hldgs holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc stated it has 26.41 million shares. First Hawaiian Bank has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Rhumbline Advisers has 761,928 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors holds 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) or 13,062 shares. Cambrian Cap Lp accumulated 59,200 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 1.03M shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn holds 0.82% or 4.57 million shares in its portfolio. Wedge Capital Mngmt L L P Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1.21 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold IPGP shares while 123 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 32.72 million shares or 3.44% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Corporation owns 2,445 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 440 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 33,490 shares. Impact Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 18,315 shares or 0.93% of the stock. 17,410 were reported by Garrison Asset Mgmt Lc. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.4% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 4,895 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has 3.71M shares. Majedie Asset Ltd holds 10,926 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 361,096 were reported by Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi has 32,177 shares. Chevy Chase Tru has 29,254 shares. Cibc Ww Corp owns 8,601 shares. Fil Ltd reported 1 shares. Bessemer Grp owns 53 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trillium Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.59% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP).

More notable recent IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 78% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 16% Return On Equity, Is IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IPG Photonics (IPGP) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PNC, AMT, IPGP – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why IPG Photonics Stock Dropped 15.1% in July – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IPG Photonics has $19000 highest and $18000 lowest target. $185’s average target is 58.77% above currents $116.52 stock price. IPG Photonics had 5 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $18000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.51 million was made by Valentin Gapontsev Trust I on Thursday, June 27.