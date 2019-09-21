Strategic Financial Services Decreased At&T (T) Position by $2.11 Million as Valuation Rose; Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $2.67 Million; Share Price Declined

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 19,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 180,483 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.14M, down from 199,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 11.06M shares traded or 50.21% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 64,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 27,589 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $925,000, down from 91,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.07 million shares traded or 141.32% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 12/04/2018 – AT&T AUDIENCE Network Orders Another Round of the Critically Acclaimed Original Comedy Series “Loudermilk”; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 17/04/2018 – Light Reading’s Big Communications Event Brings Telco Leaders Together in Austin; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: @JoePompeo reports AT&T-Time Warner floated a settlement deal to Trump’s DOJ–and the DOJ turned them; 20/03/2018 – Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Merger (Audio); 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $932.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amalgamated Bank New York Ny C by 18,798 shares to 239,327 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Times Co Cl A (NYSE:NYT) by 25,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 553,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $757.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 184,836 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $47.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 33,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 624,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.94B for 10.08 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.