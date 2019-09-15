Strategic Financial Services Cut Visa (V) Holding By $307,767; KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 3.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 1,779 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Strategic Financial Services Inc holds 54,763 shares with $9.50M value, down from 56,542 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $397.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 3 analysts covering KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. KKR & Co has $33.5 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50's average target is 11.98% above currents $28.13 stock price.

KKR & Co. L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in fintech sector. The company has market cap of $23.70 billion. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments. It has a 10.36 P/E ratio. The firm considers investments in all industries with a focus on software, security, semiconductors, consumer electronics, internet of things , internet, information services, information technology infrastructure, network and cyber security architecture, engineering and operations, content, technology and hardware, energy and infrastructure, real estate, services industry with a focus on business services, intelligence, industry-leading franchises and companies in natural resource, containers and packaging, agriculture, airports, ports, forestry, electric utilities, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, household durables, digital media, insurance, brokerage houses, non-durable goods distribution, supermarket retailing, grocery stores, food, beverage, and tobacco, hospitals, entertainment venues and production companies, publishing, printing services, capital goods, financial services, specialized finance, pipelines, and renewable energy.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q2. Its up Infinity, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold KKR & Co. Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 6.78 million shares or 113.64% more from 3.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Holdings Ltd accumulated 6,825 shares or 0% of the stock. Essex Fincl holds 21,356 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 400,000 were accumulated by Walnut Private Equity Ltd Liability. Davis Cap Ptnrs Lc stated it has 5.41% in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Moreover, Covey Cap Advsrs Ltd has 6.94% invested in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) for 229,215 shares. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Company Mi Adv invested in 32,500 shares.

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 13,191 shares to 50,053 valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) stake by 23,749 shares and now owns 456,374 shares. Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) was raised too.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.99 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $17000 lowest target. $192.07's average target is 8.35% above currents $177.27 stock price.

