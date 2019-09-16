Strategic Financial Services Cut At&T (T) Holding by $2.11 Million as Shares Rose; As Highwoods Pptys (HIW) Shares Rose, Presima Raised Its Stake by $549,400

Presima Inc increased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (HIW) by 23.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 13,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 69,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, up from 56,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 401,070 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 64,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 27,589 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $925,000, down from 91,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $37.32. About 27.93M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – AT&T and Time Warner Battle the DOJ (Video); 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s Disappointing Results Put Pressure on Time Warner Deal; 29/03/2018 – Time Warner Attacks U.S. Data Underpinning AT&T Merger Suit; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Made Payments to Michael Cohen’s Consulting Firm in Early 2017; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says during AT&T antitrust trial that critics’ claims make ‘no sense’; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference; 08/05/2018 – U.S. urges judge to force AT&T to scrap deal or sell DirecTV or Turner

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.93 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvest Mngmt has 17,402 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Barclays Pcl owns 18.99 million shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Narwhal Cap Mngmt reported 0.69% stake. Blue Chip Partners Incorporated invested in 23,072 shares. D E Shaw And Co Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 6.53M shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.81% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.01M shares. 29,500 were reported by Fosun Intl Limited. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.87 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd has 0.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs accumulated 147,628 shares or 2.87% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Com invested 0.61% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Agf Investments accumulated 3.22 million shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.48% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Montecito Retail Bank has invested 0.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia, Iowa-based fund reported 6,552 shares.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $757.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,175 shares to 4,763 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 184,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $627.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 79,400 shares to 360,300 shares, valued at $73.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 99,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 373,500 shares, and cut its stake in Site Centers Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold HIW shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 94.74 million shares or 0.14% more from 94.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Group Incorporated Ltd Partnership invested in 103 shares. Presima Incorporated reported 0.46% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Financial Counselors Inc accumulated 14,385 shares. Clean Yield Group Incorporated stated it has 1.59% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Green Street Limited Com holds 71,400 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 407,098 shares. 1.75 million are owned by Macquarie Gru. Lord Abbett And Co Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.14% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability accumulated 1.97 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Tru invested in 0% or 18 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 647,332 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 427,164 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Moreover, Charles Schwab Management has 0.04% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). First Advisors Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 47,364 shares.