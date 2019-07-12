Strategic Financial Services Boosted Its Stake in Community Bk Sys (CBU) by $434,535; Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowered Its Stake in Trinseo S A (TSE) as Share Price Declined

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Trinseo S A (TSE) by 62.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 48,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,741 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 77,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Trinseo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $39.25. About 106,951 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 44.56% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 25/05/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 24/04/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TRINSEO TO Ba3 FROM B1; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $65.57. About 17,535 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 7.58% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SCOTT KINGSLEY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – JOSEPH SUTARIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF COMPANY AND BANK, SUCCEEDING SCOTT KINGSLEY; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q EPS 78c; 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 21/05/2018 – Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Senior Management Changes; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES SCOTT KINGSLEY EVP AND COO; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES JOSEPH E. SUTARIS EVP AND CFO; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 19,495 shares to 258,246 shares, valued at $15.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 159,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,874 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

More notable recent Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About FirstService Corporation (FSV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merchants Bancshares Provides Shareholders With A Choice – Seeking Alpha” published on April 27, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CB Financial Services, Inc. announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Community Bank System (CBU) Announces Acquisition of Kinderhook Bank Corp. – StreetInsider.com” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For January 22, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: January 22, 2018.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $706,076 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Bahl Gaynor Incorporated holds 0.06% or 110,151 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James reported 0.01% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 39,741 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,870 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Fin accumulated 0.02% or 445,073 shares. Leisure has 0.45% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Champlain Inv Ptnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.42% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). 599,639 were accumulated by Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 15,803 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 34,844 shares. The New York-based Burns J W & New York has invested 0.18% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). The Colorado-based Advsrs Asset Management Inc has invested 0.03% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 38,026 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rambus Inc Del (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 42,635 shares to 130,626 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 23,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).