Strategic Financial Services Boosted Its Community Bk Sys (CBU) Stake by $434,535; Market Value Rose; Weitz Investment Management Trimmed Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR) as Shares Declined

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $62.92. About 195,131 shares traded or 23.88% up from the average. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Bank System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBU); 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SCOTT KINGSLEY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 08/03/2018 Community Bank System Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q EPS 78c; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES JOSEPH E. SUTARIS EVP AND CFO

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 67,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.89M, down from 342,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $96.87. About 2.42M shares traded or 18.91% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500.

More notable recent Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Community Bank System Inc (CBU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Loving Community Bank System, Inc.’s (NYSE:CBU) 2.4% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Community Bank System Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement reported 76,918 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 1.42M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Citizens And Northern Corporation accumulated 5,216 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Com holds 2.09M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 7,437 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 306 shares. Geode Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Raymond James Svcs Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 38,155 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Kbc Grp Nv reported 3,201 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Citadel Advsrs Limited has invested 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Utd Serv Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 7,777 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 19,200 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Raymond James & Associates, a Florida-based fund reported 24,562 shares.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 131,831 shares to 128,616 shares, valued at $19.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 41,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,965 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $706,076 activity.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Black Knight Inc by 48,800 shares to 750,900 shares, valued at $40.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 23,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 840,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Is Dollar Tree A Bargain Stock After Q4 Earnings? – Benzinga” on March 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Different Faces of Dollar General – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Energy – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “New Trump tariffs threaten U.S. consumer, spelling wider trouble for stocks, analysts say – MarketWatch” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “August 30th Options Now Available For Dollar Tree (DLTR) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 106,505 shares. 16,739 are held by Private Advisor Grp Limited Company. Montag A & Assocs owns 32,700 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 16,975 shares. Ironsides Asset Limited Liability reported 0.26% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moore Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.49% or 150,000 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Com holds 19.20 million shares. Blair William Co Il has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 51,944 were reported by Stifel Fin. 5,521 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Llc. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 192 shares. Greenleaf Tru, Michigan-based fund reported 2,399 shares. 175 are held by North Star Invest Mgmt Corp. Legacy Prtnrs reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 132 shares.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 26.91 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.