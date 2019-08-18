Strategic Education (STRA) to pay $0.50 on Sep 16, 2019; Shorts at Wright Medical Group N.V. – Ordinary Shares (WMGI) Lowered By 3.24%

Wright Medical Group N.V. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WMGI) had a decrease of 3.24% in short interest. WMGI’s SI was 13.43M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.24% from 13.88 million shares previously. With 1.44 million avg volume, 9 days are for Wright Medical Group N.V. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WMGI)’s short sellers to cover WMGI’s short positions. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.25. About 1.39 million shares traded. Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) has risen 16.75% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WMGI News: 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7C; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Wright Medical Group 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 16C TO 23C; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL REAFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV WMGI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $808.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV WMGI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $800 MLN TO $812 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 22/03/2018 Wright Medical Group N.V. Highlights New Product Launches at the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS) 2018 Scien

Among 8 analysts covering Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Wright Medical Group has $40 highest and $2300 lowest target. $32.13’s average target is 51.20% above currents $21.25 stock price. Wright Medical Group had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 11. RBC Capital Markets maintained Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) rating on Wednesday, February 27. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $36 target. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $38 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Credit Suisse. Needham maintained Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $40 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 27.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, makes, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.68 billion. The firm offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries.

