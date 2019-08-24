Strategic Education (STRA) to pay $0.50 on Sep 16, 2019; Orbimed Advisors Boosted By $2.54 Million Its Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Stake

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) is expected to pay $0.50 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:STRA) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Strategic Education Inc’s current price of $167.57 translates into 0.30% yield. Strategic Education Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.83% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $167.57. About 109,992 shares traded. Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) has risen 49.53% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.53% the S&P500. Some Historical STRA News: 27/04/2018 – The ValueAct CEO expects Strayer Education to thrive because of its A.I. investments. via @cnbctech; 21/04/2018 – DJ Strayer Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STRA); 02/05/2018 – Strayer Education: Pending Merger With Capella Education on Track to Close in 3Q; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 1.5% of Strayer Education; 23/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Teams Up with Strayer University to Provide Students with Education and Coaching Built for the 21st Century Classroom; 02/05/2018 – Strayer Education 1Q Student Enrollment Up 6; 11/04/2018 – STRAYER EDUCATION INC STRA.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 27/04/2018 – ValueAct reveals bet on Strayer Education due to its A.I. investments; 02/05/2018 – Strayer Education 1Q Adj EPS $1.23; 02/05/2018 – Strayer Education 1Q EPS 84c

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500.

Strayer Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.68 billion. The firm operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online. It has a 618.34 P/E ratio. It also offers an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Among 2 analysts covering Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Strategic Education Inc has $18000 highest and $162 lowest target. $172.33’s average target is 2.84% above currents $167.57 stock price. Strategic Education Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Barrington. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 4.

