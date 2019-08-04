Strategic Education (STRA) to pay $0.50 on Sep 16, 2019; AMAZON.COM (AMZN) Shorts Down By 9.74%

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) is expected to pay $0.50 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:STRA) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Strategic Education Inc’s current price of $175.29 translates into 0.29% yield. Strategic Education Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $175.29. About 112,177 shares traded. Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) has risen 49.53% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.53% the S&P500. Some Historical STRA News: 02/05/2018 – Strayer Education: Pending Merger With Capella Education on Track to Close in 3Q; 02/05/2018 – Strayer Education 1Q EPS 84c; 11/04/2018 – STRAYER EDUCATION INC STRA.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 23/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Teams Up with Strayer University to Provide Students with Education and Coaching Built for the 21st Century Classroom; 02/05/2018 – Capella Education And Strayer Continue to Expect That Merger Will Close in 3Q; 27/04/2018 – The ValueAct CEO expects Strayer Education to thrive because of its A.I. investments. via @cnbctech; 02/05/2018 – Strayer Education Sees 2Q Total Enrollments Up 8%; 23/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Teams Up with Strayer University to Provide Students with Education and Coaching Built for the 21st Century; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 1.5% of Strayer Education

AMAZON.COM Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) had a decrease of 9.74% in short interest. AMZN’s SI was 2.94M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.74% from 3.26 million shares previously. With 3.96 million avg volume, 1 days are for AMAZON.COM Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s short sellers to cover AMZN’s short positions. The SI to AMAZON.COM Inc’s float is 0.71%. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76 million shares traded or 23.84% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq-Listed Amazon, Alphabet Won’t Trade Rest of Day at NYSE; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Discounts to Expand Payment System (Video); 25/04/2018 – Deloitte Named an Amazon Web Services Partner Network Launch Partner for AWS IoT Analytics; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council backs new tax on largest companies, including Amazon; 03/04/2018 – NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s latest innovation allows it to deliver packages to customer cars with its Amazon Key program; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Amazon: Can Design Make It a More ‘Human’ Experience? — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems to return to profit in 2020 – CEO; 13/04/2018 – Credit Suisse says a post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year

Strayer Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.85 billion. The firm operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online. It has a 646.83 P/E ratio. It also offers an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Among 2 analysts covering Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Strategic Education Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Barrington. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of STRA in report on Monday, March 4 with “Outperform” rating.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $901.88 billion. It operates through the North America, International, and Amazon Web Services divisions. It has a 75.64 P/E ratio. The firm sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, March 26. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. M Partners reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. Wells Fargo maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating.

