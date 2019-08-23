Strategic Education Inc. (STRA) and American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Contrasting side by side

Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) and American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) are two firms in the Education & Training Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Education Inc. 158 4.11 N/A -0.94 0.00 American Public Education Inc. 31 1.36 N/A 1.33 24.92

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Strategic Education Inc. and American Public Education Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Strategic Education Inc. and American Public Education Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Education Inc. 0.00% -1.2% -1% American Public Education Inc. 0.00% 7% 6.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.61 shows that Strategic Education Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, American Public Education Inc. has a 0.84 beta which is 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Strategic Education Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor American Public Education Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. American Public Education Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Strategic Education Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Strategic Education Inc. and American Public Education Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Education Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 American Public Education Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Strategic Education Inc. has a 2.84% upside potential and a consensus target price of $172.33. On the other hand, American Public Education Inc.’s potential upside is 51.10% and its average target price is $37.67. Based on the data given earlier, American Public Education Inc. is looking more favorable than Strategic Education Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Strategic Education Inc. shares and 94.4% of American Public Education Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.1% of Strategic Education Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.9% are American Public Education Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strategic Education Inc. -5.21% -1.53% 12.25% 64.09% 49.53% 56.93% American Public Education Inc. 2.9% 12.54% 1.44% 11.89% -25.29% 16.02%

For the past year Strategic Education Inc. has stronger performance than American Public Education Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors American Public Education Inc. beats Strategic Education Inc.

Strayer Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online. It also offers an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. In addition, the company operates New York Code and Design Academy that provides non-degree courses in Web and application software development primarily through its campus in New York City. Strayer Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.