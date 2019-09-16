Strategic Advisors Upped Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; Ii-vi (IIVI) Has 1.3 Sentiment

Ii-vi Inc (IIVI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 120 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 92 sold and reduced their holdings in Ii-vi Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 56.44 million shares, up from 55.88 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ii-vi Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 57 Increased: 86 New Position: 34.

Strategic Advisors Llc increased Verizon Communications (VZ) stake by 8.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Strategic Advisors Llc acquired 8,935 shares as Verizon Communications (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Strategic Advisors Llc holds 114,397 shares with $6.54M value, up from 105,462 last quarter. Verizon Communications now has $247.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $493,496 activity.

Analysts await II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 20.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.48 per share. IIVI’s profit will be $24.18M for 26.98 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by II-VI Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. holds 5.31% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated for 522,079 shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 169,870 shares or 3.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. has 3.1% invested in the company for 220,000 shares. The New York-based S Squared Technology Llc has invested 2.24% in the stock. Needham Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 160,600 shares.

The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.01. About 667,145 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 19/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC llVl.O : DEUTSCHE BANK INITIATES WITH BUY, $56 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q EPS 45c; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 3RD CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Rev $294.7M; 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $85 MLN; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA, A LEADER IN WAVELENGTH SELECTIVE SWITCHES; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION PRICE INCLUDES ACQUISITION OF COADNA’S APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN IN CASH; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.61 billion. The companyÂ’s II-VI Laser Solutions segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials for use in high-power CO2 lasers, and fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools, as well as offers direct diode lasers for industrial lasers under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brands; compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for optical components, wireless devices, and high-speed communication systems applications; and 6-inch gallium arsenide wafers for use in production of high performance lasers and integrated circuits under the II-VI EpiWorks and II-VI OptoElectronic Devices Division brands. It has a 25.16 P/E ratio. The Company’s II-VI Photonics segment provides crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers, and optoelectronic modules for use in optical communication networks, and other various consumer and commercial applications.

More notable recent II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “II-VI Incorporated and LITE-ON Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement for Volume Manufacturing and Marketing of Semiconductor Lasers for Mass-Market LiDAR – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Finisar Announces First Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “II-VI: Tailwinds May Soon Morph Into Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Shares of II-VI Fell More Than 20% in May – Nasdaq” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Battered Tech Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 3.40% above currents $59.96 stock price. Verizon had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan. Citigroup downgraded the shares of VZ in report on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Verizon Communications vs. Coca-Cola – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgecreek Investment Limited Liability Company has 0.56% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 46,715 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.56% or 1.26 million shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Inc holds 0.48% or 1.89 million shares. 16,794 are owned by Citizens & Northern Corporation. Mendel Money Mgmt reported 0.34% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur Company has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Utd Fire Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 43,434 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Ameriprise Fin holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 23.29M shares. Sequent Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.52% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mirador Cap Partners Lp holds 1.47% or 52,235 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.68% or 78,364 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bailard has 0.35% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 99,215 shares. Towercrest Cap Mngmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.52% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 34.00 million shares. Amalgamated National Bank stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).