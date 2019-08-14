Strategic Advisors Trimmed Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Position by $328,000; Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) Holder Mkp Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position as Share Price Rose

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.31. About 782,315 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 17,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $40.65. About 5.18M shares traded or 124.31% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 23/03/2018 – Qatar Tribune: GSK pulls out of $20 bn race for Pfizer’s assets; 20/03/2018 – GSK SEES COMPLETION OF STUDY IN 2021; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 25/04/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC – EXPANDED APPROVAL IN U.S. ALLOWS TRELEGY ELLIPTA TO BE USED AS A TREATMENT FOR A BROADER POPULATION OF COPD PATIENTS; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – ACTIVELY INVESTING IN PHARMACEUTICAL, VACCINES BUSINESSES, INCLUDING BUILDING NEW MANUFACTURING CAPACITY IN VEMGAL, KARNATAKA, NASHIK; 09/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLIN CFO, TO RETIRE FROM GSK; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With; 29/05/2018 – TBPH: FF/UMEC/VI REGULATORY APPLICATION SUBMITTED TO JAPAN; 27/03/2018 – GSK Will Own 100% of Joint Venture After Transaction Completed; 12/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline to Transfer Rare Disease Gene Therapy Portfolio to Orchard Therapeutics

Analysts await GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, down 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. GSK’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 12.39 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by GlaxoSmithKline plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.13% EPS growth.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,930 shares to 13,964 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,930 shares, and has risen its stake in U S Bancorp Del New (NYSE:USB).

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99B and $112.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.