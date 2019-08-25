Strategic Advisors Trimmed Citigroup (C) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Virtu Financial Holding In Epr Pptys (EPR) Was Increased

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 9,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 27,319 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 36,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12 million shares traded or 24.88% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – CITI’S CATHERINE MANN COMMENT ON BLOOMBERG TV; 13/04/2018 – Citi Says Investment Banking Hasn’t Hit Stop Button: TOPLive; 20/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST CATHERINE MANN SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Says `Best Is Yet to Come’ on Tax Changes: TOPLive; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional Investor’s All-; 28/03/2018 – VARROC ENGINEERING – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO ARE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INDIA, CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (INDIA), IIFL; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 15/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 101.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 4,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 9,052 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, up from 4,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $76.08. About 462,490 shares traded or 1.62% up from the average. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ EPR Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPR); 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324; 10/04/2018 – China begins fuel loading at long-delayed EPR nuclear project; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates EPR Properties’ Senior Unsecured Bonds due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Until New CIO Is Named, Heads of Primary Investment Segments to Report Directly to CEO Greg Silvers; 19/03/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders; 11/03/2018 – UPM: TVO CONFIRMS A SETTLEMENT PACT SIGNED ON OL3 EPR PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.75 TO $5.90

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa stated it has 0.19% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pinebridge Invests LP holds 1.06% or 842,366 shares in its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation New York reported 1.78% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Federated Pa stated it has 493,262 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. S&Co Incorporated holds 0.53% or 77,148 shares in its portfolio. American Century Companies owns 69,887 shares. B & T Cap Dba Alpha Cap holds 21,875 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 182,867 shares. Amica Retiree Tru holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,824 shares. Eagle Asset Management owns 172,417 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Finemark Bankshares & reported 0.51% stake. 13,215 were reported by Private Wealth Advisors. Axiom Int Invsts Ltd Llc De invested in 536,910 shares. 1.40 million are owned by Bridgeway Incorporated. Whitnell & holds 0.01% or 435 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.78 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aegon Nv Cap (NYSE:AEG) by 19,800 shares to 40,600 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Ark Innovation Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa, a France-based fund reported 137,809 shares. Counselors Incorporated holds 0.01% or 3,098 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has 887 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Midwest Bank Tru Division holds 0.07% or 6,495 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 262,668 shares. 38,415 are held by Guggenheim Limited Liability. Numerixs Invest Tech Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). 54 are owned by Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. 149,386 were accumulated by American Group. Dubuque Comml Bank & Co owns 39 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Pinnacle Financial Prns Inc owns 5,069 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Inc invested in 0% or 5,076 shares. Washington-based Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 72,716 shares to 2,818 shares, valued at $391,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 80 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).