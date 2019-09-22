Strategic Advisors Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Trimmed by $3.11 Million; Sector Gamma As Cut Stake in Bio Rad Labs (BIO) by $739,752

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 42.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 22,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 30,624 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27M, down from 53,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 11.06M shares traded or 51.49% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 2,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% . The institutional investor held 85,026 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.58M, down from 87,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Bio Rad Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $5.51 during the last trading session, reaching $345.24. About 383,034 shares traded or 101.40% up from the average. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE CURRENCY-NEUTRAL REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 3.5 TO 4.0 PERCENT; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – KPMG NOTIFIED SENIOR MANAGEMENT IT REQUIRED MORE TIME TO COMPLETE AUDIT OF 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES ARISING FROM APRIL 2017 ERP SYSTEM & BUSINESS STRUCTURE CONVERSION; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Says Intends to Complete Filing as Promptly as Possible; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD SEES FY REV. CHANGE EX-FX +3.5% TO +4%; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs Delay Prompted by Conversion to New ERP System, Business Structure for European Operations; 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Cites Continuing Review, Audit by KPMG; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K BY EXTENDED FILING DEADLINE OF MARCH 16

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $622.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 51,648 shares to 431,425 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.46 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 57.14% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BIO’s profit will be $42.49M for 60.36 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.92% negative EPS growth.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $262.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4,551 shares to 31,870 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

