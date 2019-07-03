Strategic Advisors Stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Trimmed by $328,000; Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Lowered American Electric Power (AEP) Stake by $3.33 Million

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $41.33. About 1.50M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has declined 1.15% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 29/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Files Application to Japanese Regulator For Trelegy Ellipta; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS PLANS TO USE PORTION OF GSK CONSUMER JOINT VENTURE TRANSACTION PROCEEDS TO BUY AVEXIS; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 18/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – IMPACT STUDY PUBLISHED IN NEJM SHOWS SIGNIFICANT BENEFITS OF TRELEGY ELLIPTA FOR PATIENTS WITH COPD; 11/05/2018 – Nucala (mepolizumab; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE LTD GLSM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 75 RUPEES PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Myxoid/Round Cell Liposarcoma Data with NY-ESO and MAGE-A10 Study Update to be Presented at American Association for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – GSK advances in Pfizer consumer health auction as Reckitt quits; 06/03/2018 – GSK: Phase III Trial with Fluarix Tetra Prevented Inflenza A, B in Children from 6-35 Months Old; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Electric Power Inc (AEP) by 77.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 40,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,382 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $953,000, down from 51,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Electric Power Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $90.14. About 1.74 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio electric security plan PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio

Analysts await GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 15.58% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.77 per share. GSK’s profit will be $1.60B for 15.90 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by GlaxoSmithKline plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.72% negative EPS growth.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,930 shares to 13,964 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Bancorp Del New (NYSE:USB) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Aegon Nv Cap (NYSE:AEG).

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 141,808 shares to 227,091 shares, valued at $32.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 5,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Technolo (XLK).