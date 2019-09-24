Strategic Advisors Raised Citigroup (C) Holding by $318,570 as Stock Value Rose; As Mitek Sys (MITK) Shares Declined, Holder Harvest Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 74.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149,000, down from 58,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.83. About 112,149 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 09/03/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK); 30/05/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 24/04/2018 – Mitek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure; 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 4,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 31,870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23M, up from 27,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 9.60M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP NET CREDIT LOSSES $1.87 BLN VS $1.71 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Revenue $3.42B, Est. $3.70B: TOPLive; 26/03/2018 – Citi’s Peng Sees Willingness for Trade Negotiations (Video); 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 11/05/2018 – M17 ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED SAYS CITIGROUP, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, DAIWA CAPITAL MARKETS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 21/03/2018 – Saudi Grand Tour to Include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold as Russian shareholder hit by sanctions; 12/04/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY CO DXC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $117; 10/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners- NYT

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $262.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,371 shares to 2,893 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,624 shares, and cut its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenhaven Associate Inc accumulated 12.09 million shares or 14.78% of the stock. Carroll Financial Assocs accumulated 0.05% or 8,207 shares. Farmers Trust accumulated 1.06% or 53,527 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Co holds 958,368 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel accumulated 0.81% or 87,929 shares. Axiom Interest Limited Liability Company De holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 659,875 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 1,676 were reported by Financial Svcs Corporation. Conning Inc holds 37,618 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Service Advsr has 0.09% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 324,567 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability reported 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Canandaigua Bancorp & Tru holds 0.37% or 28,793 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Limited Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Co, Delaware-based fund reported 141,999 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 70,611 shares.

Analysts await Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 62.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MITK’s profit will be $5.22 million for 18.90 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Mitek Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold MITK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.80 million shares or 18.34% more from 18.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 465,110 shares. Gabelli & Communication Inv Advisers, New York-based fund reported 105,720 shares. Renaissance Grp Incorporated Limited holds 0.02% or 49,928 shares. Raymond James Financial Inc, Florida-based fund reported 12,820 shares. 399,708 were reported by Northern Tru Corp. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt reported 10,100 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 2,911 shares. Prescott Gru Lc invested in 1.63% or 672,935 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc stated it has 86,911 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.25% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 23,786 shares. Park West Asset Mgmt Lc owns 1.10 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 19,767 shares or 0% of the stock. Oberweis Asset Management invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Harvest Management Llc, which manages about $136.16M and $72.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 100,920 shares to 107,920 shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

