Strategic Advisors Maintains Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ); Medifast (MED) Holder Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake by $18.76 Million as Valuation Declined

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 8,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 114,397 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54 million, up from 105,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $59.01. About 8.21M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 55.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 146,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 408,828 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.45M, up from 262,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $101.25. About 257,737 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.55 TO $3.65; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Glenn Welling Resigned From the Board; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Jeffrey Brown Will Succeed Connolly as Audit Committee Chair; 20/04/2018 – DJ Medifast Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MED); 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Insight 2811 invested in 12,766 shares. Victory Cap Management reported 1.47 million shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 1.70 million shares. Us Bancshares De owns 0.45% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2.84 million shares. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 134,925 shares. 2.87M are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. 727,388 are held by Ferguson Wellman Cap Management. Blair William And Co Il owns 775,138 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Ohio-based Private Harbour Inv Mgmt Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.89% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Lc owns 131,300 shares. Fulton Bancshares Na accumulated 108,406 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Acg Wealth invested in 48,136 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 34,280 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Limited Co Delaware accumulated 0.05% or 14,628 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc has 60,000 shares.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $262.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22,377 shares to 30,624 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,893 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp New (NYSE:CCL).

