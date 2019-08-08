Strategic Advisors Lowered Position in General Mills (GIS) by $564,621; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake Held by Highvista Strategies Llc

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 157.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 4,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $639,000, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $125.59. About 743,312 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 73.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 11,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207,000, down from 15,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $53.49. About 1.26M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why General Mills Stock Is Up 38% So Far This Year – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Things General Mills Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $471.31M for 17.37 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Bancorp Del New (NYSE:USB) by 6,600 shares to 22,504 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 400 Mid Cap (MDYG) by 7,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Ark Innovation Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Cap Llc owns 6,770 shares. Saturna Cap Corporation owns 300,488 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.23% or 21,794 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs stated it has 4,506 shares. Creative Planning reported 98,542 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund holds 0.13% or 11,864 shares in its portfolio. Maryland-based Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Heritage Wealth accumulated 1,019 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.16% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Ohio-based Huntington Retail Bank has invested 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Daiwa Secs Gru reported 30,582 shares stake. Raymond James Na has 0.16% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Pennsylvania-based Lincoln National Corporation has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $15.75 million activity. 33,670 shares were sold by STEELE JOHN M, worth $4.72M on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 8,368 shares valued at $1.17 million was made by Torres Kathryn A. on Tuesday, February 12. The insider RUTHERFORD BILL B sold $5.24M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partner Fund Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 286,951 shares. The Virginia-based Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.66% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Farmers Trust invested in 1.43% or 38,656 shares. 3,409 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon has 2.47M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.78% or 163,500 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Co Ma reported 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Nomura Asset Management Limited stated it has 46,284 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap holds 0.14% or 83,166 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 4,763 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Com has 2,841 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.13% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Wunderlich Managemnt reported 15,499 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 96 shares. Natl Pension has 0.16% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 325,825 shares.