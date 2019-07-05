Strategic Advisors Lowered Its Duke Energy (DUK) Holding by $2.22 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) Share Value Declined While Fairpointe Capital Decreased Its Position

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 370,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.90M, down from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Cooper Tire & Rubber for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.29. About 63,784 shares traded. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has risen 16.74% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Co Outlines Strategic Plan at Investor Day; Provides Mid-Term Fincl Targets; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – JONES WILL REMAIN IN HER CURRENT ROLE UNTIL SUCCESSOR IS NAMED; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Accelerating Cadence of New Product Introductions; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire 1Q EPS 16c; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Sets Five-Year Target of 14%-16% Return on Invested Capital; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – GINGER JONES, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TO RETIRE LATER THIS YEAR; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR JONES’ SUCCESSOR THAT INVOLVES INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL CANDIDATES; 24/04/2018 – Cooper’s New Mastercraft Avenger M8™ Offers Quiet, Comfortable Ultra High Performance Ride; 11/05/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER – AT INVESTOR DAY, MANAGEMENT DETAILED PLANS TO SUPPORT FIVE-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR OPERATING PROFIT OF 10 PCT TO 14 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Profit Falls Amid Difficult Industry Conditions

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 53.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 24,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,548 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, down from 46,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $89.15. About 776,475 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK); 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SPOKESWOMAN KAREN WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN EMAIL

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $727.49 million for 22.07 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

