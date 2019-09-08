Strategic Advisors Lowered Citigroup (C) Position by $581,622; Hartline Investment Lifted Its Nvidia Com (NVDA) Holding by $2.92 Million

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 33.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 16,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 65,484 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76 million, up from 49,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.42M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 9,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 27,319 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 36,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.32 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Kabbage Form Consortium on Fintech Cybersecurity; 20/03/2018 – CITI CHIEF ECONOMIST PAUL BRENNAN SPEAKS AT PERTH CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – Citi Establishes Service to Support New SEC Regulations for Mutual Funds; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PICKS CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY FOR NEW BOND ISSUE; 09/04/2018 – DEFACTO IPO: ÜNLÜ MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş. AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $1 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2024 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – CHEMCHINA’S SYNGENTA CNNCC.UL SAYS HAS MANDATED BNP PARIBAS, CITI, CREDIT SUISSE AND HSBC TO ARRANGE A SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS STARTING ON APRIL 9, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Investors turn up heat on Citi and Goldman over lobbying; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Posts 1Q $150M Pretax Gain on Sale of Hilton Portfolio

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sfe Counsel has 1.09% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Charles Schwab Management Inc owns 2.39M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company reported 13,040 shares. 12,331 were accumulated by Gamco Et Al. Legacy Private invested 0.36% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation reported 0.15% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mitsubishi Ufj Communication Limited reported 12,600 shares or 12.92% of all its holdings. Regal Inv Advisors Limited Co invested in 4,537 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt has invested 0.11% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas owns 34,460 shares. Gruss Company Inc has invested 0.28% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 576,555 were reported by Zevenbergen Capital Investments Ltd Llc. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 137,960 shares. Crescent Park Mgmt Lp stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.34B for 8.33 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 400 Mid Cap (MDYG) by 7,359 shares to 98,033 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 4,839 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Boyar Asset Mngmt holds 1.4% or 29,919 shares. Brave Warrior Advsrs, a New York-based fund reported 1.42M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communications Limited holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 169,822 shares. City Holdg has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Whittier Tru, California-based fund reported 218,876 shares. Wade G W Inc reported 10,101 shares stake. Ckw Finance Group Incorporated stated it has 1,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kings Point accumulated 0.01% or 625 shares. Letko Brosseau & reported 3.21M shares. Quantbot Technology LP invested in 0.33% or 55,407 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 220 shares. Regions Corp stated it has 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Guardian holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 29,450 shares. Connable Office Inc reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).