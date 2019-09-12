Strategic Advisors Increased Citigroup (C) Holding by $318,570; Market Value Rose; Newell Brands (NWL) Shareholder Gateway Investment Advisers Lowered Its Position by $5.23 Million as Share Price Declined

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 4,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 31,870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, up from 27,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $69.24. About 6.78 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF OF GLOBAL CONSUMER BANK, STEPHEN BIRD, SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 21/03/2018 – MOVES- Westpac Banking, Citigroup, StanChart; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q EPS $1.68; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: DIGITAL PLATFORM FOR CONSUMER BANKING IS ESSENTIAL TO MEETING COST-SAVE GOALS; 20/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 20 (Table); 12/04/2018 – CITI APPOINTS ANGEL NG AS CITI HEAD FOR HONG KONG, MACAU; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Credit Reserve Release $36M; 04/04/2018 – Citi Is Said to Hire Credit Derivatives Traders Abadou, Vegetti

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 89.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 348,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 39,367 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $607,000, down from 388,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 1.56M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands: ‘Now Embarking on Path to Signficant Value Creation’; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Owns 4.5% Stake in Newell; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN 66% REDUCTION IN NUMBER OF MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Value launches proxy fight at Newell Brands; 25/04/2018 – Newell Brands Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Maintains Commitment to 92c Annual Dividend Through 2019; 25/04/2018 – Newell Brands Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Investor to Avoid Proxy Battle; 12/03/2018 – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR INDICATES SUPPORT FOR STARBOARD’S; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn gets 4 board seats at Newell Brands

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Webster Bank N A owns 0.2% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 21,045 shares. Carroll Financial accumulated 8,207 shares. Massachusetts-based Clough Partners LP has invested 5.76% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 27,419 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Coldstream owns 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,367 shares. Eagle Glob Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 6,975 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt has 47,146 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Next Fincl Group has 0.11% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 14,971 shares. Rockshelter Capital Mgmt holds 172,374 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 553,656 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. 81 are owned by Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.12% or 5,651 shares. Condor Capital Mngmt invested in 0.36% or 32,939 shares. Whittier Trust Communication holds 0.45% or 218,017 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp holds 0.11% or 1.53 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BCE launches C$550M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Why a $3 Billion Fund Is Betting on Citigroup Stock and Against Tesla – Barron’s” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $262.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schw Intl Eq Etf (SCHF) by 51,223 shares to 108,142 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,893 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp New (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NWL shares while 152 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 362.61 million shares or 4.99% less from 381.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership accumulated 24,078 shares. Enterprise Financial Services stated it has 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). State Street holds 18.91M shares. M&T Bancshares holds 127,476 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 2,321 shares. 388,310 are held by First Midwest State Bank Tru Division. Security National Tru Com invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Motco holds 0% or 2,027 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has 52,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 139,600 are held by Alberta Inv. Prudential Financial has 0.04% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 1.84M shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 655,793 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 183,066 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 10,532 shares stake. Moors & Cabot Inc holds 0.1% or 51,838 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Newell Rubbermaid (NWL) EPS Raised At Wells Fargo, Sees Accelerated Deleveraging – StreetInsider.com” on August 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Newell Brands Announces Pricing Terms of its Any and All Tender Offer – Business Wire” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Newell Brands (NWL) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: URI, NWL, RMD – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Time To Buy Newell Brands – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 317,649 shares to 568,881 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 40,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $239.57 million for 8.27 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity.