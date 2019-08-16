Strategic Advisors Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Lifted as Share Value Rose; Marathon Pete (MPC) Position Upped by Maple Capital Management Inc

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 39.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 47,638 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 34,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 5.80 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – At its meeting ending on 21 March 2018, the MPC voted by a majority of 7-2 to maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 07/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Coverage Assumed by Credit Suisse at Outperform; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – RESULT OF OFFERING; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF THAILAND RELEASES MINUTES OF LATEST MPC RATE DECISION; 03/04/2018 – New-Look Nigerian MPC May Make the Same Rates Call as Before; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – AGREEMENTS REGARDING ACQUISITION OF MV VICTORIA SCHULTE; 02/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO TRANSFER FROM AXESS TO MAIN BOARD MAY 3; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC WILL MAINTAIN VIGILANCE ON CPI; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM EXPECTED TO RESTART GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT CLOSER TO END OF MONTH AFTER REPAIRS; 22/03/2018 – OSLO BøRS – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS INVEST B.V – RECEIVED APPLICATION FOR

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 46,930 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 43,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $105.2. About 13.13 million shares traded or 14.42% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – China receives JPMorgan application to set up JV brokerage; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 20/04/2018 – Drug container firm Envirotainer up for sale; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 15/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1899P FROM 1800P; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Doesn’t Believe in Tariffs, Says Cohn Loss `Terrible’ (Video); 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 07/05/2018 – DIMON: ONE DAY WILL SEE JPMORGAN WITH LARGE TOWER IN CHINA

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Fil Ltd reported 3.63M shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.31% or 110,411 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc, a North Dakota-based fund reported 155,000 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 1,150 shares. Jabodon Pt, a Nevada-based fund reported 20,776 shares. Old Natl Bank & Trust In holds 0.16% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 51,306 shares. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 129,420 shares. Anchor Bolt Capital LP invested in 1.44% or 248,359 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1.08 million shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Martin Management Limited Liability Com reported 122,251 shares. The Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Lc reported 53,400 shares stake. Rampart Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.26% or 38,762 shares in its portfolio.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,076 shares to 190,229 shares, valued at $15.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 70,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,550 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – bizjournals.com” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “We’re With You, JPMorgan Chase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.