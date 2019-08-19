Strategic Advisors Holding In Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) Was Has Upped; Evercore Wealth Management Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) Has Decreased as Stock Price Rose

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 19,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aegon Nv Cap for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.98. About 1.57M shares traded or 12.38% up from the average. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has declined 23.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AEG News: 24/05/2018 – Aegon calls EUR 200 million of perpetual capital securities; 18/05/2018 – Annual Meeting of Shareholders adopts all resolutions; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Dutch Insurers’ Ratings Reflect Diverse Profiles, Capital; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates AEGON’s Subord Callable Notes Due 2048 ‘BBB’; 03/04/2018 – AEGON FILES FOR FIXED-TO-FR SUB NOTES DUE 2048 VIA JPM, OTHERS; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Aegon’s USD800m Subordinated Tier 2 Notes ‘BBB-‘; 03/04/2018 – Aegon Completes Sale of Aegon Ireland to Athora Holding Ltd. for GBP170 Million; 06/03/2018 VC Circle: Exclusive: Aegon invests in online insurance aggregator Coverfox; 18/04/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.50 FROM EUR 5.25; 22/03/2018 – AEGON AEGN.AS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5.8 EUROS FROM 5.6 EUROS

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 8,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 59,539 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65M, down from 67,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $116.79. About 2.11M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Bank RBK To ‘B-/B’ And ‘kzBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Rev and Operating Profit Climb 15%; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9,381 shares to 27,319 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,000 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 14.17 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.