Strategic Advisors Has Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; 3 Analysts Covering Exact Sciences (EXAS)

Among 3 analysts covering EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EXACT Sciences has $14300 highest and $11000 lowest target. $124.33’s average target is 5.30% above currents $118.07 stock price. EXACT Sciences had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, April 12. UBS maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of EXAS in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. See Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) latest ratings:

Strategic Advisors Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 7.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategic Advisors Llc acquired 3,202 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Strategic Advisors Llc holds 46,930 shares with $4.75 million value, up from 43,728 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $337.45B valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 9.85 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Remain Optimistic About Positive Impact of U.S. Tax Reform; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 15/05/2018 – CFA: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-UBS Wealth Management lands mega-group from JPMorgan’s private bank; 14/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. Another trade for 18,200 shares valued at $2.00 million was made by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, August 8.

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) stake by 8,000 shares to 17,000 valued at $710,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 17,241 shares and now owns 21,226 shares. Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 1.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Monetta Financial Inc accumulated 35,000 shares. Castleark Mngmt holds 0.05% or 11,900 shares in its portfolio. Economic Planning Grp Adv reported 0.39% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eagle Ridge Inv Management holds 1.55% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 104,160 shares. Motco has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1.04 million shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Aspiriant Limited Liability holds 30,620 shares. 19,262 are held by Notis. First Merchants has invested 2.37% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 75,900 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 9,739 shares in its portfolio. New England Inc invested in 0.55% or 8,058 shares. 21,413 were reported by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd. Architects accumulated 2,611 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 16.68% above currents $108.56 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.29 billion. The firm develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration, license, and purchase agreement with Genzyme Corporation; and license agreement with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research.

