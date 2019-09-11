Strategic Advisors Has Upped Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $526,290; Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Provise Management Group Has Decreased Position by $381,969

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 2,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 50,379 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.57M, down from 52,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $195.84. About 2.37M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Cuts 2018 View To EPS $11.30-EPS $12.28; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 246.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 9,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 13,964 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $753,000, up from 4,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $64. About 6.55M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 14.15 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.