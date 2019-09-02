Strategic Advisors Has Upped Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) Position by $495,000; Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Raised At&T (T) Stake

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 9,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 35,719 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 25,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 21.61M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$237.3 BLN; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 24/04/2018 – AT&T Lawyer Grills Star U.S. Witness on Data Tinkering in Study; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Defends Time Warner Deal’s Cost Savings From U.S. Assault; 26/03/2018 – AT&T TRIAL RESTART DELAYED AS COURT DEALS WITH ISSUE; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE RICHARD LEON ALSO SAID AT&T TRIAL COULD LAST SIX TO EIGHT WEEKS; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE PRESIDING OVER TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER SAYS OPENING ARGUMENTS WILL START WEDNESDAY FOLLOWING TWO DAYS OF HEARINGS ON OBJECTIONS

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 19,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aegon Nv Cap for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.78. About 898,238 shares traded. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has declined 23.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AEG News: 03/04/2018 – Aegon’s Group Solvency Ratio Is Expected to Improve by About 4%-Points as Result of Transaction; 25/05/2018 – Aegon CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 07/03/2018 – VIKING GLOBAL REPORTS SHORT POSITION OF 0.52% IN AEGON: AFM; 24/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – REDEMPTION OF THESE GRANDFATHERED TIER 1 SECURITIES WILL BE EFFECTIVE ON JULY 23, 2018; 03/04/2018 – ATHORA HOLDING LTD. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AEGON IRELAND; 22/03/2018 – AEGON AEGN.AS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5.8 EUROS FROM 5.6 EUROS; 06/04/2018 – Aegon publishes agenda for 2018 Annual General Meeting; 04/04/2018 – Aegon prices USD 800 million of Tier 2 subordinated debt; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prim Svc Rnkg On Aegon USA Realty Advisors LLC; 03/04/2018 – Aegon NV Expects to Book GBP85M Loss From Divestment in 1

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 10,485 shares to 20,879 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technology Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLK) by 70,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,544 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr Var Rate Pfd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id accumulated 0.02% or 7,383 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research, California-based fund reported 2.61 million shares. Berkshire Money Management owns 9,586 shares. Reliance Of Delaware stated it has 152,163 shares. State Teachers Retirement has 11.36M shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.36% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.45% or 347,037 shares. Hartford Mgmt has invested 1.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Aspen Inv Incorporated has 0.19% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 8,605 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Com reported 21.07M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 24.21 million shares. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt reported 8,629 shares. Baltimore accumulated 10,658 shares. Gladius Cap Management Limited Partnership invested in 137,540 shares or 0% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 6,706 shares.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 17,241 shares to 21,226 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,319 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

