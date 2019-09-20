Strategic Advisors Has Trimmed Its Carnival New (CCL) Position by $387,504; Market Value Declined; Capital Management Trimmed Its Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake by $5.08 Million

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp New (CCL) by 31.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 8,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 18,194 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $846,000, down from 26,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 1.10 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 07/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Thailand; 06/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Adds 20 Cruises To Cuba From Tampa Aboard Carnival Paradise In 2019; 07/03/2018 – Holland America Line Continues its Brand Evolution with Revamped Onboard Retail Experience to Deliver Relevant Brands and Merchandise That Reflect Premium Line’s Amazing Destinations; 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, @CarnivalPLC CEO tells @JimCramer; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 15/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Applications Available for VI Carnival Adults’ and Children’s Parade Troupes; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up 3.9%

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 38.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 115,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 186,691 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.38 million, down from 302,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.73. About 2.38M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 22,050 shares valued at $997,267 was made by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.80 billion for 4.76 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $696.53M for 17.02 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

