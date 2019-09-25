Strategic Advisors Has Trimmed International Paper Co (IP) Position By $327,832; Companhia Siderurgica Nacional S.A. (SID) Shorts Up By 3.18%

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional S.A. (NYSE:SID) had an increase of 3.18% in short interest. SID’s SI was 8.30M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.18% from 8.05 million shares previously. With 3.48M avg volume, 2 days are for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional S.A. (NYSE:SID)’s short sellers to cover SID’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.29. About 5.34M shares traded or 42.36% up from the average. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has risen 77.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SID News: 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel; 15/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional And Asset Sale; 11/04/2018 – COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL CSNA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 8.75 FROM BRL 6.75; 11/04/2018 COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL CSNA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased International Paper Co (IP) stake by 16.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 7,624 shares as International Paper Co (IP)’s stock declined 4.58%. The Strategic Advisors Llc holds 39,837 shares with $1.73M value, down from 47,461 last quarter. International Paper Co now has $15.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.67. About 5.56M shares traded or 59.92% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 09/04/2018 – EPA, IP IN PACT ON SAN JACINTO RIVER WASTE PITS CLEANUP ACTION; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects second bid from International Paper; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Still Open to Talks as Smurfit Rejects Bid; 26/04/2018 – International paper disappointed Smurfit not engaging on bid; 27/03/2018 – International Paper’s Pursuit of Smurfit Kappa May Turn Hostile; 26/03/2018 – SKG: Smurfit Kappa Group PLC: Statement re Rejection of Revised Proposal from International Paper; 16/05/2018 – IP SAYS SMURFIT ‘DEPRIVING SHAREHOLDERS’ OF OPPORTUNITY; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: Board to Reduce to 12 Members After Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’ [07:55 BST27 Apr 2018] [Irish Times] []

Among 7 analysts covering Int`l Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Int`l Paper has $60 highest and $3800 lowest target. $46’s average target is 13.11% above currents $40.67 stock price. Int`l Paper had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Friday, April 5 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Monday, July 15 to “Underweight” rating. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $4500 target in Thursday, July 11 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 10. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 26 by Wells Fargo. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was downgraded by Stephens.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $392.25 million for 10.17 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.