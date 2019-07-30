Strategic Advisors Has Trimmed Altria Group (MO) Position by $334,419; Stock Price Rose; Simulations Plus (SLP) Market Value Rose While Crawford Investment Counsel Has Raised Holding by $420,189

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 5,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,704 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, down from 22,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 5.88M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 20,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 355,057 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50M, up from 335,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Simulations Plus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $700.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.12% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $39.93. About 282,000 shares traded or 174.42% up from the average. Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has risen 27.63% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SLP News: 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DlLlsym Software License Package; 19/04/2018 – DJ Simulations Plus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLP); 08/05/2018 – DILISYM SERVICES – U.S. FDA SECURED ANNUAL GOVERNMENT LICENSE FOR QSP MODELING SOFTWARE, DILISYM; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces a One-Time $1,000 Cash Bonus to Each of Its Employees; 09/04/2018 – Simulations Plus 2Q EPS 19c; 09/04/2018 Simulations Plus Reports Record Second Quarter FY2018 Revenue; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DILIsym Software License Package; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,202 shares to 46,930 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Aegon Nv Cap (NYSE:AEG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Finance Services Ltd Llc holds 0.21% or 234,607 shares. Bp Plc invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 2,289 shares. Kwmg Lc has invested 0.64% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Telos Capital Management Inc reported 4,720 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Financial Advisory reported 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). National Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 992,208 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated invested in 0.53% or 1.01M shares. 1.27M are owned by Envestnet Asset. Advsr Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.64% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, New England Private Wealth Advsrs Llc has 0.06% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mason Street Lc invested in 0.32% or 267,412 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 26,605 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 3.46 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold SLP shares while 25 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 1.61% more from 6.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 51 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 186,623 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 1,219 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0% stake. Renaissance Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) or 604,500 shares. First Light Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 252,309 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 20,515 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd accumulated 66,288 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 1,066 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 837,252 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp holds 9,667 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 41,262 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership invested 0% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Punch And Invest Mgmt has 278,475 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 43,998 shares to 152,643 shares, valued at $12.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 192,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,034 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).