Strategic Advisors Has Raised By $526,290 Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding; Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund LTD. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sellers Increased By 235.14% Their Shorts

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund LTD. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) had an increase of 235.14% in short interest. ECF’s SI was 24,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 235.14% from 7,400 shares previously. With 27,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund LTD. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)’s short sellers to cover ECF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 18,438 shares traded. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) has risen 2.85% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.58% the S&P500.

Strategic Advisors Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 246.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategic Advisors Llc acquired 9,930 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 22.13%. The Strategic Advisors Llc holds 13,964 shares with $753,000 value, up from 4,034 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $73.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 4.59 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 9,381 shares to 27,319 valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) stake by 24,976 shares and now owns 21,548 shares. Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB) was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. MERLO LARRY J also sold $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. $198,769 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. 2,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $105,600 on Friday, March 8. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma owns 6,083 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blume Capital Management holds 2.6% or 92,015 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt accumulated 2,846 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Halsey Assoc Ct invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 49,708 shares. Creative Planning owns 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 143,181 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Com holds 603 shares. Seabridge Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 200 shares. 12,072 were accumulated by Two Sigma Securities Ltd Company. Nelson Roberts Llc holds 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 1,943 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company invested in 91,339 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Cohen Cap Mgmt Inc holds 1.38% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 106,164 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Lp holds 30,000 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech Incorporated reported 282,483 shares. Btc Mgmt holds 0.97% or 112,867 shares in its portfolio.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $76.17’s average target is 34.74% above currents $56.53 stock price. CVS Health had 32 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CVS in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $24,884 activity. Shares for $18,696 were bought by Nakamura Kuni on Wednesday, July 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 4.04 million shares or 7.15% more from 3.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF). Altfest L J And invested 0.17% in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF). Advisors Asset invested 0.15% in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF). California-based Meridian Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF). Aviance Prtn invested in 0.31% or 113,217 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 0% in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) or 9,152 shares. Raymond James Assocs accumulated 189,664 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) for 396,114 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.08M shares stake. 100,868 are owned by Raymond James Advsr Inc. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) for 80,474 shares. Shaker Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 57,375 shares. 40,231 were accumulated by Lpl Limited Com. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Inc reported 17,012 shares. Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF).