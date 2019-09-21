Strategic Advisors Has Lifted Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Stock Value Declined; Kraton (KRA) Holder Corsair Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 8,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 114,397 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54M, up from 105,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.40 million shares traded or 75.62% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Kraton Corporation (KRA) by 55.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 175,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The hedge fund held 490,737 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.25M, up from 315,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kraton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $32.3. About 425,965 shares traded or 104.37% up from the average. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 08/03/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Successful Closing of Term Loan Refinancing; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $502.4 MLN VS $458.1 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Polymers Llc/cap Offers to Repurchase 10.5% Company Guarn; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.58; 24/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Kraton Corporation (KRA); 22/04/2018 – DJ Kraton Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRA); 08/03/2018 – KRATON COMMITTED TO NET DEBT LEVERAGE BELOW 4 TURNS BY END FY18; 08/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 08/03/2018 – KRATON: EURO TRANCHE PROCEEDS, CASH WERE USED TO PREPAY $185M; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 61C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold KRA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 28.89 million shares or 1.62% less from 29.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 320,311 shares. Moreover, Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability has 0.32% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 264,047 shares. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Pinebridge LP has invested 0.02% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company reported 9,862 shares stake. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.02% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Glenmede Na holds 128 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has 139,176 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 62,585 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 25,903 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 19,427 shares in its portfolio. 383 are owned by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Howe And Rusling Incorporated reported 106 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The North Carolina-based Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc has invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA).

More notable recent Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Kraton Corporation Announces Initiatives to Enhance Shareholder Value – PRNewswire” on February 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kraton (NYSE:KRA) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Kraton Corporation Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kraton Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s why Kraton Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KRA) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $341.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,700 shares to 35,608 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI) by 112,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,162 shares, and cut its stake in Spx Corp (SPW).

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $262.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schw Intl Eq Etf (SCHF) by 51,223 shares to 108,142 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,618 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 207,400 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Barnett And owns 1,890 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 68,305 shares. Cobblestone Ltd owns 34,896 shares. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi holds 10,952 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Argent Comm reported 0.97% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Baltimore reported 4,385 shares. Bahl & Gaynor, Ohio-based fund reported 78,126 shares. 59,517 were reported by Fred Alger. 8,151 were accumulated by Lafayette Invests. Alpha Cubed Invests Lc holds 2.39% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 361,584 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,773 shares. Schulhoff & owns 1.26% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 42,694 shares. 1.26M were reported by Comm State Bank.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Winners named for the Verizon 5G NFL Mobile Gaming Challenge – GlobeNewswire” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.