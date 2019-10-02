Strategic Advisors Has Increased Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $509,295; Raymond James & Associates Decreased Its Stake in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) as Stock Price Rose

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 122,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 7.56 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.52M, down from 7.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.69. About 4.61M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 8,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 114,397 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54 million, up from 105,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.95. About 6.94 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benedict Advisors Inc reported 81,065 shares stake. Madison Inv Holding Inc has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 37,004 shares. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Company owns 6,669 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Polaris Lc stated it has 779,204 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Incorporated (Ca) stated it has 7,126 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia owns 2.61 million shares. 44,134 were accumulated by Triangle Wealth Mgmt. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,950 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. King Luther Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 297,695 shares. Letko Brosseau & Assocs, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 3.42 million shares. Brick And Kyle Associates stated it has 2.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab stated it has 1.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Research Management invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Birch Hill Inv Ltd Company reported 0.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $262.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,371 shares to 2,893 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,618 shares, and cut its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Struggles To Persist – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Dial Up Verizon? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HBAN shares while 174 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 760.75 million shares or 1.90% less from 775.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning stated it has 1.44% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Proshare Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 447,032 shares. National Pension Service owns 0.07% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 1.44M shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt owns 412,017 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 57,841 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 894,534 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Marietta Prtn Ltd Llc reported 22,400 shares. Bb&T Lc reported 794,583 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Inc Lc owns 73,816 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tributary Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.02% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 19,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 773,527 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 2,305 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 8.74M shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Co owns 106,658 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.61 million for 10.37 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.