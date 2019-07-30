Strategic Advisors Has Increased Holding in Cvs Health (CVS); As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Share Value Rose, Holder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Cut Its Stake by $1.85 Million

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 246.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 9,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,964 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $753,000, up from 4,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.46. About 3.71M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 28.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 23,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,913 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, down from 83,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $88.24. About 1.81M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "Right Now It Looks as If It Is Time for CVS Stock to Breakout Higher – Investorplace.com" on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha" published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "CVS: Strong Buy Signals – Seeking Alpha" on January 31, 2019.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Earnings Season Starts With Beat From Citigroup; Other Banks, Netflix Report Later In Week – Benzinga" on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: TSLA, GLD, ABT – Nasdaq" published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Abbott Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on July 16, 2019.

