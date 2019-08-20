Strategic Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding in Altria Group (MO) as Market Valuation Declined; Scholtz & Company Decreased Its Masimo (MASI) Holding by $1.75 Million as Valuation Rose

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Masimo Corporation (MASI) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 12,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 29,410 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 42,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $152.21. About 204,899 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 01/05/2018 – Masimo O3® Regional Oximetry and SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring Power Two Investigations into Postoperative Delirium; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for; 06/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 5,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 16,704 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, down from 22,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.7. About 4.28 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 29,435 shares to 39,490 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY) by 57,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bank, a New York-based fund reported 10,842 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 15,088 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 42,536 were reported by Products Ptnrs Limited. Epoch Invest Ptnrs Inc accumulated 101,048 shares. Sei Invests Company has invested 0.03% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Ameriprise Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 817,166 shares. Ls Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Private Advisor Lc owns 6,606 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 173,168 are held by Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership. Renaissance Ltd Company reported 3,971 shares stake. Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Co Delaware reported 517 shares stake. Moreover, Principal Gp has 0.03% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Advisory Services Net Lc reported 0.01% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Jane Street Group Inc Lc invested in 0% or 2,295 shares. Moreover, First Republic Inv has 0.16% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Secs Grp, New York-based fund reported 30,100 shares. 4,398 were accumulated by Rench Wealth Incorporated. Wealthquest, Ohio-based fund reported 3,642 shares. 16,016 were reported by Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Com. Albion Financial Gru Ut holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,787 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma holds 0.05% or 7,125 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 9,722 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 3,583 shares. 16,475 are owned by Tower Bridge Advsrs. Winfield Assocs holds 0.19% or 6,361 shares. Virginia-based Investment Management Of Virginia has invested 0.21% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Veritable LP owns 115,644 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. D L Carlson Investment holds 73,020 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 302,766 shares.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aegon Nv Cap (NYSE:AEG) by 19,800 shares to 40,600 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Bancorp Del New (NYSE:USB) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).