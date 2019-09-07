Strategic Advisors Has Decreased Duke Energy (DUK) Position by $2.22 Million as Share Value Declined; U S Concrete (USCR) Shareholder Rmb Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $514,960

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 53.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 24,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 21,548 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 46,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $93.76. About 2.51 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (USCR) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 12,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 70,350 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 57,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in U S Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $704.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.32% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 168,129 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within U S Concrete, Willis Towers Watson Public, Central European; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 43C; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in US Concrete; 09/05/2018 – BLD:BORAL TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William J. Sandbrook Chairman of Company’s Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN US CONCRETE INC AS OF MARCH 15, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – US Concrete Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Michael Lundin Will Remain Lead Independent Director; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete Swings to 1Q Loss; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Acquires New Ready-Mixed Concrete Plant in Downtown Philadelphia

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.25B for 13.55 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

