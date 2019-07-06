Strategic Advisors Has Cut Merck & Co (MRK) Position By $1.43 Million; Point72 Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Position

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) stake by 99.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 99,089 shares as Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS)’s stock declined 9.13%. The Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 911 shares with $122,000 value, down from 100,000 last quarter. Universal Hlth Svcs Inc now has $11.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $131.38. About 217,574 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 44.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategic Advisors Llc analyzed 17,241 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)'s stock declined 1.86%. The Strategic Advisors Llc holds 21,226 shares with $1.77M value, down from 38,467 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $216.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $85.6. About 5.97M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.91 billion for 18.61 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Merck \u0026 Co (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck \u0026 Co had 19 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, January 23 by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. Argus Research maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $95 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, March 12. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Thursday, February 21. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $95 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. UBS initiated Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating.

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased Arconic Inc stake by 313,408 shares to 405,708 valued at $7.75 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) stake by 31,037 shares and now owns 130,037 shares. Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) was raised too.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.47 per share. UHS’s profit will be $221.69 million for 13.24 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.45 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.