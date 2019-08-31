Strategic Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Merck & Co (MRK) by $1.43 Million as Shares Rose; Northrop Grumman (NOC) Holding Has Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 44.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 17,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 21,226 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 38,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 5.92M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/05/2018 – Ebola patients slip out of Congo hospital as medics try to curb outbreak; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 24/05/2018 – Eisai And Merck Provide Update on Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Lenvatinib in First-Line Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 65.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 7,622 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 4,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $367.87. About 553,079 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $1B; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top secret Zuma satellite; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 30/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.45 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Sales About $27B; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aegon Nv Cap (NYSE:AEG) by 19,800 shares to 40,600 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 400 Mid Cap (MDYG) by 7,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGV) by 44,161 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $110.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 36,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,581 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FTEC).

