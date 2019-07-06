Strategic Advisors Has Cut Its Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) by $855,360 as Share Value Declined; Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Johnson Financial Group Upped Its Holding by $452,985 as Market Value Declined

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 59.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 10,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,194 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $580,000, down from 17,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $72.99. About 10.02 million shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Rova-T Demonstrated Single Agent Responses in Advanced SCLC Patients; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Sees FY EPS $6.82-EPS $6.92; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 08/05/2018 – AbbVie at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 190.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 4,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 2,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $93.6. About 11.79M shares traded or 208.00% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability has 160 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moore Capital Mngmt LP reported 1.41% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Oakbrook Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Old Bank & Trust In reported 14,368 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hartford Inv Management owns 48,617 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Lc accumulated 1.62M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon reported 2.20 million shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 225 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Daiwa Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 13,769 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 0.15% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md stated it has 17.68 million shares. Parkside National Bank holds 199 shares. Carroll Fin Assoc invested in 0% or 100 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated has 47,885 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. The insider Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.01M on Tuesday, February 12. Bruzzo Chris had sold 12,000 shares worth $1.23 million on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Incrementally Bullish On EA After ‘Apex’ Season 2 Launch – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Electronic Arts’ (EA) Game Releases Boost Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EA SPORTSâ„¢ NHL® 20 Unveils Toronto Maple Leafs Star Auston Matthews as Cover Athlete at the 2019 NHL Awards – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Top 10 Best Sectors in the Market for 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where’s the Growth in Video Games? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 6,606 shares to 145,621 shares, valued at $22.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 17,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability Co holds 0.17% or 146,771 shares. Main Street Rech Llc has invested 0.22% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Somerset Trust has 0.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 27,200 were accumulated by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Communication. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.27% or 283,242 shares. Moreover, Kcm Inv Limited has 0.31% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 59,043 shares. Sather Fincl stated it has 3,100 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt reported 6,600 shares. M Securities invested in 0.78% or 42,031 shares. Icon Advisers holds 0.85% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 104,989 shares. Tradition Cap Mngmt Lc holds 99,866 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt owns 0.99% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 49,805 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 133,917 shares. 183,400 were reported by Factory Mutual Insurance. Mcdaniel Terry reported 19,695 shares.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Most Valuable Pipeline Drugs in Development — and the Stocks Poised to Profit – Motley Fool” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: AbbVie, FedEx and Micron – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie SWOT Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why AbbVie’s Stock Sank in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 400 Mid Cap (MDYG) by 7,359 shares to 98,033 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Bancorp Del New (NYSE:USB) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Ark Innovation Etf.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.24 billion for 8.26 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares.