Strategic Advisors Has Cut Its Citigroup (C) Holding; Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund Has 1.24 Sentiment

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 26 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 21 sold and trimmed equity positions in Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 3.04 million shares, down from 3.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 16 Increased: 16 New Position: 10.

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 25.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 9,381 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Strategic Advisors Llc holds 27,319 shares with $1.70M value, down from 36,700 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $164.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $71.13. About 10.07M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/05/2018 – Citi Fourth Quarter 2018 and First Quarter, Second Quarter and Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Reviews; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S PACO YBARRA ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN MEMO TO STAFF; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Markets Rev $3.42B; 11/05/2018 – M17 ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED SAYS CITIGROUP, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, DAIWA CAPITAL MARKETS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator SFC Reprimands, Fines Citigroup Global Markets Asia for Listing Sponsor Failures; 05/03/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 26/04/2018 – CITI ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENTS IN INTERNAL MEMO; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cyber security consortium

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.66 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Invest Advisors Ltd Com invested in 2.17% or 170,311 shares. Los Angeles And Equity accumulated 723,812 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Arga Management LP reported 68,885 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Llc invested in 0% or 130 shares. Dana Investment Advsrs holds 0.07% or 24,881 shares. Moneta Grp Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3,327 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,079 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Stieven Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 3.98% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bluecrest Management Limited reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Golub Group Limited Com stated it has 2.29% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hennessy Advsrs has 0.09% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 30,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited reported 26,080 shares. Hartford Fincl invested in 4,827 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Limited Company has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 55,192 are held by Stonebridge Limited Liability.

Among 6 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. Standpoint Research downgraded the shares of C in report on Wednesday, January 16 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. As per Tuesday, January 15, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: Rate Cuts Might Not Have Much Impact – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Safe Bulkers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on its 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares; 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Shares for $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Hu W. Bradford sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.37% of its portfolio in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund for 134,233 shares. Botty Investors Llc owns 184,415 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Family Management Corp has 0.62% invested in the company for 71,550 shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 0.62% in the stock. Robinson Capital Management Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 90,624 shares.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The company has market cap of $308.85 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

More notable recent DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund declares $0.11 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DBL: No Risk, No Reward – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: DBL Distribution Cut – Seeking Alpha” on December 23, 2018. More interesting news about DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “December CEF Distributions Widespread Across Sponsors – DBL Cuts Big – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gundlach At His Most Opportune While Distributing 10.84% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 38,854 shares traded. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) has declined 1.56% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.99% the S&P500.