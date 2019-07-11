Strategic Advisors Has Cut Citigroup (C) Stake by $581,622; Stock Price Rose; As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Greenwood Gearhart Has Decreased Its Position by $2.38 Million

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 9,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,319 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 36,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $71.13. About 11.84 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue — 3rd Update; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Allowance For Loan Losses $12.4B; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct takes $1 billion stake each in Citigroup, Sallie Mae -letter; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies; 26/03/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, Citi Leads; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – ON TRACK TO MEET COMMITMENT CO OUTLINED AT INVESTOR DAY OF RETURNING AT LEAST $60 BLN OVER 2017, 2018 AND 2019 CYCLES; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $87; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 07/04/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants pot dispensary to stop using its logo

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 6,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,388 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, down from 24,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 2.77M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/05/2018 – Boeing Faces Fresh Union Vote; 26/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – GULF AIR IS SET TO TAKE DELIVERY OF FOUR MORE DREAMLINERS THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE IN TALKS W/ AIRBUS, BOEING FOR JET ORDER: RTRS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM US STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL TAKE STEPS TO MAKE SURE 737 LINE STAYS HEALTHY; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING THE AGREEMENTS, BAPAS IS ANTICIPATED TO SUPPORT MORE THAN 70 BOEING AIRCRAFT WITHIN SINGAPORE AIRLINES GROUP; 20/04/2018 – Matt Murray: Breaking: FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engine…; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.66 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 229,115 are owned by Chilton Inv Com Ltd Liability Corp. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd holds 4,600 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Lc has 0.43% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 57,137 shares. Alps Advsrs stated it has 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boston Ptnrs holds 0.49% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 973,925 shares. Motco reported 500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Capital Corp accumulated 52,202 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Sabal Trust Communication owns 2% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 59,118 shares. Signature And Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 886 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited accumulated 2,157 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl invested in 1.1% or 63,632 shares. Mig Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 701 shares. Moore Cap Management Lp has 0.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 25,000 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hsbc Plc holds 566,794 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. $3.49M worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.27 billion for 9.66 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael had sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708 on Wednesday, February 13.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ark Innovation Etf by 14,881 shares to 39,524 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Bancorp Del New (NYSE:USB) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

