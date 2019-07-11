Strategic Advisors Has Cut By $2.22 Million Its Duke Energy (DUK) Holding; Rivernorth Capital Management Has Decreased Its Dreyfus Strategic Muns (LEO) Stake

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased Duke Energy Corp (DUK) stake by 53.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 24,976 shares as Duke Energy Corp (DUK)’s stock declined 3.13%. The Strategic Advisors Llc holds 21,548 shares with $1.94 million value, down from 46,524 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp now has $65.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $89.63. About 2.24 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc (LEO) stake by 51.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 426,471 shares as Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc (LEO)’s stock rose 5.43%. The Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 402,731 shares with $3.18M value, down from 829,202 last quarter. Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc now has $516.22 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 282,073 shares traded or 183.50% up from the average. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) has risen 7.23% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.80% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 16. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of DUK in report on Friday, February 15 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 14. As per Tuesday, June 18, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, February 12. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bruce & Com Inc has invested 6.11% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Company accumulated 39,134 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Essex Svcs holds 0.31% or 11,342 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Jackson Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 35,704 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. 15,086 were accumulated by Green Square Ltd Com. Miller Howard Invs Ny holds 0.05% or 21,386 shares. Whittier Trust Com stated it has 12,717 shares. Oppenheimer Com Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 84,699 shares. Massachusetts-based Colony Group Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.08% or 246,000 shares. Mcmillion Capital Mngmt invested in 0.2% or 4,003 shares. The North Carolina-based First Citizens Bank And Tru has invested 0.65% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Cwm Limited Liability Corp accumulated 101,055 shares.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.33M for 22.19 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

