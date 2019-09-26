Strategic Advisors Has Cut Boeing Co (BA) Stake By $860,673; Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Cut By $56.92 Million Its Lkq (LKQ) Holding

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased Lkq Corp (LKQ) stake by 61.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 2.19 million shares as Lkq Corp (LKQ)’s stock declined 9.14%. The Steadfast Capital Management Lp holds 1.37 million shares with $36.33M value, down from 3.55 million last quarter. Lkq Corp now has $9.74B valuation. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $31.61. It is down 19.68% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 45.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 2,371 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Strategic Advisors Llc holds 2,893 shares with $1.05 million value, down from 5,264 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $219.91B valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $386.2. About 4.51M shares traded or 0.20% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – Boeing 737 Crashes At Airport In Cuba: Reports — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Mobile Press-Reg: Proposed Mobile plant puts Alabama at heart of Boeing-Airbus rivalry; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 16/04/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Celebrates Flyaway of First BBJ MAX Airplane; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS TREASURY WILL BE CAREFUL IN CONSIDERING EFFECTS OF SANCTIONS ON INDUSTRIES; 08/05/2018 – Boeing has agreements with Iranian airlines for planes worth about $20 billion at list prices; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Hope to Open China Jet-Finishing Center This Year; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Xerox scraps $6.1 bln Fujifilm deal; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES PROGRAMS DELIVERIES OF 184 UNITS; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.75 million for 13.63 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year's $0.56 per share. LKQ's profit will be $178.75 million for 13.63 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) stake by 197,274 shares to 882,168 valued at $150.10 million in 2019Q2.

Among 3 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $422.67’s average target is 9.44% above currents $386.2 stock price. Boeing had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, May 13. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $37000 target. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. Wolfe Research downgraded it to “Peer Perform” rating and $39300 target in Thursday, July 25 report. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.