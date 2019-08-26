Strategic Advisors Has Boosted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding; Valhi (VHI)’s Sentiment Is 1.06

Strategic Advisors Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 246.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategic Advisors Llc acquired 9,930 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Strategic Advisors Llc holds 13,964 shares with $753,000 value, up from 4,034 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $78.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 9.36M shares traded or 9.39% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY

Valhi Inc (VHI) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 37 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 35 trimmed and sold holdings in Valhi Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 11.66 million shares, up from 11.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Valhi Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 23 Increased: 21 New Position: 16.

The stock decreased 7.98% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1.73. About 233,023 shares traded or 52.38% up from the average. Valhi, Inc. (VHI) has declined 58.17% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.17% the S&P500. Some Historical VHI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Valhi Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VHI); 09/05/2018 – VALHI 1Q NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO HOLDERS 26C/SHR; 09/05/2018 – VALHI 1Q EPS 15C; 16/05/2018 – Valhi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – VALHI INC QTRLY TOTAL NET SALES $ 495.9 MLN VS $ 390.4 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Voicemail Solutions Provider VoApps Appoints New President; 24/05/2018 – REG-VALHI ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING; 09/05/2018 – VALHI INC VHI.N – QTRLY NET SALES $430.4 MLN VS $369.8 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Valhi 1Q EPS 26c; 09/05/2018 – Valhi 1Q Cont Ops EPS 15c

Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Valhi, Inc. for 212,550 shares. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc owns 344,790 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Howland Capital Management Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 244,000 shares. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Partners Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 17,648 shares.

Valhi, Inc. engages in the chemicals, component products, waste management, and real estate businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $586.79 million. The companyÂ’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments , which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. It has a 3.09 P/E ratio. It offers TiO2 under the Kronos name through agents and distributors.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was made by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

Among 10 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $73.30’s average target is 21.68% above currents $60.24 stock price. CVS Health had 20 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Monday, April 29. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $7400 target. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. Mizuho maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $71 target. Credit Suisse maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. UBS maintained the shares of CVS in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating.

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 9,381 shares to 27,319 valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 10,692 shares and now owns 7,194 shares. Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) was reduced too.