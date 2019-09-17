Strategic Advisors Decreased Its Holding in Carnival New (CCL) by $387,504; As Mohawk Inds (MHK) Share Price Declined, Holder Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Boosted Stake

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp New (CCL) by 31.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 8,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 18,194 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $846,000, down from 26,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 5.81 million shares traded or 29.85% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS PROFIT TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY APPROXIMATELY 8 TIMES FOR FY; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Line Celebrates 145th Anniversary April 18; 03/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71.5 FROM $70; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL BOOSTS QUARTERLY DIV 11% TO 50C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corp Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Ops; 20/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Governor Grants Administrative Leave for Virgin Islands Carnival; 15/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Martin Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 09/05/2018 – Antitrust Regulator Imposes Two Conditions on Carnival, Port of Brisbane Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 17.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 8,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The hedge fund held 60,148 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.87 million, up from 51,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $122.45. About 811,095 shares traded or 7.49% up from the average. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81B for 4.83 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on Wednesday, July 3.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $262.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,935 shares to 114,397 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. On Thursday, August 15 BALCAEN FILIP bought $1.37 million worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) or 12,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold MHK shares while 129 reduced holdings.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $375.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 67,926 shares to 83,702 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 49,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,195 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).